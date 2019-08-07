Justice for Ochanya: declare Victor Ogbuja wanted now, family members say

ADVERTISEMENT

The family members of the late 13-year-old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje who died from complications of sexual molestation have called the Nigerian government, Benue State government and the Inspector General of Police to declare Victor Ogbuja, the second principal suspect in the case wanted.

The brother of the diseased, Mr Ameh Ejekwonyilo at a press briefing jointly organized by the family and Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Gboko, Old Girls Association on Wednesday in Abuja said, nearly a year since Ochanya’s case came to the attention of the police in August or her death in October, the Nigeria Police Force has been unable to locate and arrest the second suspect, Victor Ogbuja.

“It is worrisome that the younger Ogbuja seem to have disappeared into the air, it is even more disheartening that the police authorities have been lethargic in seeking to legally declare Victor Ogbuja wanted and put him on both national and international watch list of suspected criminals.”

Ejekwonyilo said in view of the Legal Advice from the Benue State Ministry of Justice, dated January 10, 2019, they hereby demand that Victor Ogbuja be immediately declared wanted, following which the relevant national and international security agencies are briefed.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed should immediately declare a manhunt, both at the national and international levels, for the arrest and prosecution of Victor Ogbuja. We also implore the IGP to, in the prevailing circumstance of threats, bullying and intimidation of our family members and witnesses, provide adequate security to guarantee our safety and that of witnesses throughout the duration of the case.”

“Once again, we reiterate that we remain committed to the pursuit of justice for Ochanya and others whose rights are being undermined by sexual predators bent on subverting the course of justice.”

He said plots and strategies to free the principal suspect, Mr Andrew Ogbuja from prison, and eventually truncate his trial and bury the matter, have been uncovered adding that there are sheer harassment and intimidation on his family as well as witnesses, by the family members of the Ogbujas and their in-laws, who claim to have very close ties with a serving senator.

