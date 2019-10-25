Justice for Jemima: Police deny releasing suspect as NAF denies rejecting victims

ADVERTISEMENT

Security authorities in Plateau State have denied claims that they released on bail a suspect responsible for the death of two students of university of Jos and a tricycle operator last Sunday around Rayfield, Jos South local government area.

Jemima, a 200 Level student of Statistics and her friend Jennifer, a final year student were in a tricycle on their way to Church when a suspected drunk driver in a BMW was said to have left his lane and rammed into them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemima’s sister, Othniel Anselm had since commenced a campaign on twitter to get justice for the victims and has raised alarm that the Police was attempting to release the suspect on bail.

She had stated that though the tricycle rider had died on the spot, Jemima and Jenifer had been rushed to 563 Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Jos but were rejected for not having Police report; an action that eventually led to the death of the victims.

However, Daily Trust on Friday verified that the suspect was still in Police custody at the Anglo Jos division. It was however gathered that the suspect had been ill and was escorted to Air Force hospital for treatment and is back in police custody.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tyopev Terna said: “the suspect has a right to medical attention but he was escorted by the Police and is now back in our custody. We cannot release a suspect that was involved in an accident that cost the lives of three people,” he said.

Our correspondent who also visited Air force hospital to verify claims on Friday spoke with the Wing Commander A.F Bingham who referred our correspondent to the response of the NAF headquarters.

Through a twitter handle, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force has denied the allegation that the victims were denied medical attention but stated that; “the two victims were indeed rushed to the hospital as reported but by personnel of NSCDC. Hence the issue of asking for a Police report never arose. All NAFH have standing instructions to stabilize and where possible, treat such victims without asking for payment.”

He further stated that, “our information indicates that one victim was brought in dead, while the other had evidence of severe head injury, which couldn’t be handled at 563 NAFH. Accordingly, the immediate care givers were promptly advised to move the victims to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) or the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for further treatment.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App