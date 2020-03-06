Justice Dongban-Mensem takes oath as Acting President Court of Appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko has sworn in the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Justice Dongban-Mensem took over from Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa who retired as the substantive President of the Court of Appeal after attaining the statutory retirement age of 70 years.

Her appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari following a recommendation from the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Speaking during the ceremony on Friday, Justice Muhammad described Justice Dongban-Mensem as a hardworking and seasoned jurist.

“The whole world had testified that you can do it. The testimony that comes from colleagues and the generality of the public and colleagues and those of us which you met. Please continue to bear that testimony. People have good things to say about you,” he said.

“I urged you to carry your colleagues along and do a lot of consultations with them, have a lot of confidence and if need be, pay them a visit to their various divisions,” the CJN stated

He wished her God’s guidance and protection in her new role.

Supreme Court justices at the event were Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour; Olukayode Ariwoola; Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Ejembi Eko; Amina Augie; Sylvester Ngwuta; Justice Uwani Abba-Aji and Paul Galunje.

Governors Simeon Lanlong of Plateau State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase were among the dignitaries present at the event.

The former head of the Enugu Division of the court, graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. She specialised in Criminal and Civil Procedure Law, Taxation and International Public Finance, Public International Law, Legislative Drafting, Constitutional and Administrative Law and International Commercial Transactions.

She received her LL.B and LL.M from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria-Nigeria and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, Russel Square, London. Justice Mensem was Registrar of Plateau State High Court in 1979 and Magistrate of various grades up to Chief Magistrate between 1981 and 1990. She was Visiting Lecturer on Press Law at the Catholic Media Centre, Kaduna from 1988-1992 and Part-time Lecturer at the University of Jos between 1989 and 1997.

From 1990-1993, Justice Dongban-Mensem served as Deputy Chief Registrar, Superior Courts and Protocol Affairs and was appointed Judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993-1996. On transfer from the former, Dongban-Mensem became the Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary from 1997-2003.

Apart from being on several panels of investigation in the Plateau State Judiciary, she has performed numerous ad-hoc duties in the capacity of Secretary, Plateau State Law Report Committee, Secretary/Legal Adviser, Ad-hoc Committee on Widowhood Practices in Plateau State all in 1991 and a Pioneer Board Member/Legal Adviser, Plateau State Commission for Women from1991-1992 among several others.

She was also an Advisory Committee Member for FCT Judiciary on the National Centre for State Courts International Programs Division from 2001-2002 and was Acting Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal between November and December 2009.

