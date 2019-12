ADVERTISEMENT

The acting village head of Yelwa town in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, Abdulsalam Adamu Baraya is dead.

Late Abdulsalam, 85, who became Baraya of Yelwa in 1976, died on Monday after long illness.

He became the village head in 2012 after the dead of Ibrahim Tafida, who also served in acting capacity.

Yelwa has been left without substantive head since after the dead of Adamu Othman in 1992.

The deceased left behind two wives, seven children and many grandchildren.

