JUST IN: Xenophobia: Second batch of 315 Nigerians arrives from South Africa

The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

No fewer than 315 returnees were aboard the Air Peace flight APK 7818 which touched down at the Lagos airport at from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg at about 8:00pm on Wednesday.

The 315 returnees, comprising 290 adults and 25 infants, were on board the Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft with registration 5N-BWI.

Air Peace had offered to evacuate the stranded Nigerians in the wake of the xenophobic attacks with the first batch of 187 arriving last Wednesday.

The second batch was supposed to arrive on Tuesday but it was delayed when the airline failed to secure landing and parking permit at the airport.

Details later…

