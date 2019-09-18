Breaking News
JUST IN: Xenophobia: Second batch of 315 Nigerians arrives from South Africa
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Xenophobia: Second batch of 315 Nigerians arrives from South Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Xenophobia: Second batch of 315 Nigerians arrives from South Africa

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
The 315 Nigerian returnees from South Africa on arrival at the MMA, Lagos on Wednesday. PHOTO BY: Abbas Dalibi
The 315 Nigerian returnees from South Africa on arrival at the MMA, Lagos on Wednesday. PHOTO BY: Abbas Dalibi

The second batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa has arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

No fewer than 315 returnees were aboard the Air Peace flight APK 7818 which touched down at the Lagos airport at from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg at about 8:00pm on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 315 returnees, comprising 290 adults and 25 infants, were on board the Air Peace Boeing 777 aircraft with registration 5N-BWI.

Air Peace had offered to evacuate the stranded Nigerians in the wake of the xenophobic attacks with the first batch of 187 arriving last Wednesday.

The second batch was supposed to arrive on Tuesday but it was delayed when the airline failed to secure landing and parking permit at the airport.

 

Details later…

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.