JUST IN: Woman slumps, dies while buying clothes in Kaduna

An unknown middle aged woman, on Saturday, slumped and died while buying second hand clothes, called “gwanjo” at Kasuwar Barchi Market in Kaduna.

The incident, which shocked virtually all the traders and customers, closed by happened around 4:pm.

It was gathered that she already paid for the cloth she bought before she slumped.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Garbu – a second hand seller – who spoke with the deceased before she slumped, told Daily Trust that ‎she was his customer.

“She was our customer because she also buy clothes from us anytime she comes even though none of us knew where she lives or her name.

“We were all shocked with what happened because she was looking healthy when she came. After paying for the clothe she bought from my neighbour and it remained N60 to complete her money. So, she promised to bring it when next she comes.

“As soon as she bent down to pick her leather bag, she suddenly slumped and before people around could help, she died,” he said.

He also said she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

“This incident has taught me ‎a serious lesson because the whole thing happened like a dream,” he said.

It was later gathered that her relatives came after someone posted her picture on Facebook and she had since been buried according to Islamic rights.

