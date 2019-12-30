JUST IN: Wike signs Rivers 2020 Budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has signed Rivers State’s 2020 Budget into law.

Governor Wike has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the River State House of Assembly into law at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt on Monday.

The 2020 Rivers budget is christened: Budget of “Reassurance, profound impact for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.”

The Governor gave his assent in the presence of the Speaker of the assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani, House members, members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries.

The Rivers State House of Assembly Assembly, on Friday, passed the 2020 Budget of N530,813,357,619.00 for the sustained development of the state.

The Rivers State 2020 budget has a total recurrent expenditure of N156,659,436569.00, while capital expenditure is N374,153,920,743.00.

Giving his assent, Governor Wike assured that his administration will diligently implement the budget for the rapid growth of the state.

He assured that his administration will build and consolidate on the gains and progress of 2019 to deliver on the commitment of this budget for the benefit of Rivers people.

