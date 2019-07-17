  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. JUST IN: Wike appoints Emir of Lafia as Chancellor of Rivers state university 
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Wike appoints Emir of Lafia as Chancellor of Rivers state university 

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
HRH Justice Dauda Sidi Bage I.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Sidi M. Bage as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night by the governor’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu, said the governor made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred on him by S.3 and Schedule 1 of the Rivers State University Law, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the appointment takes effect immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.