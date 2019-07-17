JUST IN: Wike appoints Emir of Lafia as Chancellor of Rivers state university 

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Sidi M. Bage as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday night by the governor’s Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Simon Nwakaudu, said the governor made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred on him by S.3 and Schedule 1 of the Rivers State University Law, 2017.

He said the appointment takes effect immediately.

