JUST IN: We didn’t attack police, says IMN

The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has denied reports that its members attacked police officers attached to the entrance of the National Assembly.

The spokesman of the forum, Abdullahi Musa, on Tuesday said that police officers at the gate fired live ammunition at protesting members of the sect, killing two in the process and one of their colleagues.

Musa said it was inconceivable that an unarmed person would attack a fully armed security personnel as being suggested in some quarters.

On the videos showing some youths attacking and vandalising vehicles, he said they are not members of the sect but hoodlums organised by the security agencies to infiltrate their ranks and cause mayhem.

He said the sect were marching to the National Assembly to ascertain the status of their petition concerning their detained leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife following an earlier meeting with a delegation of the House of Representatives led by Abdulhassan Ado Doguwa.

“As we reached the gate, the police officers shot tear gas at us and started shooting live bullets. In the process, they killed two of us and mistakenly shot one of them,” he said.

