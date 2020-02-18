JUST IN: We can’t sack service chiefs now – Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency on Tuesday broke its silence over the persistent calls for the sack of the service chiefs’, saying “this is not the right time to sack head of security agencies”.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this in Abuja at a book launch while fielding questions from journalists.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that, at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that,” he said.



