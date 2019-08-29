JUST IN: Voting underway in Kogi APC governorship primary

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting is ongoing for the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

The event, which is holding at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium, has the governor of Jigawa state, Mohammed Abubakar Baduru, as chairman.

Amongst those cleared for the primary include, incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Engr. Abubakar Bashir, Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi, Mrs Ekele Aishat Blessing and Babatunde Irukera.

