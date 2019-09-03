JUST IN: Voting commences in PDP primary in Kogi

Voting has commenced in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Nov. 16 Kogi governorship election.

Daily Trust reports that voting commenced at about 6:50pm at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, venue of the primary election.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the PDP Primary, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, of Adamawa state, said a total of 2,388 delegates were accredited out of the total of 2,511 PDP delegates from the 21 local government areas of Kogi.

Fintiri noted that 13 aspirants were contesting in the election, stressing that no single aspirant had indicated any decision to stepdown.

”We have 13 aspirants for Kogi PDP governorship primaries and no aspirant has signified their interest to stepdown. So, we have 13 agents representing all the 13 aspirants,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, told journalists that the party had taken the necessary steps to ensure free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

According to him, the names of all the delegates across the state were earlier published in different national dailies and online media.

He added that every delegate had his or her photograph embossed on their accreditation card.

He assured that all other aspirants had pledged to support whoever won the PDP primaries among them, in the governorship election in November 16.

Five local government areas namely, Yagba West, Olamaboro, Omala, Ibaji and Ankpa have voted as at the time of filing this report.

Announcement of results is likely going to be in the early hours of Wednesday, our correspondent gathered.