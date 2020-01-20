JUST IN: Victor Moses set for Inter Milan medical

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter Milan chief executive, Guiseppe Marotta, has confirmed interest in Victor Moses over the weekend and that deal appears to be accelerating.

Corriere dello Sport report that Fenerbahce will need to be convinced to cut short Moses’s loan deal.

Chelsea are willing to do business as long as Inter commit to buying him in the summer for £10m which Inter need to be convinced about.

With Olivier Giroud also of interest, Antonio Conte is getting the band back together.

Chelsea Head Coach, Frank Lampard had admitted the wide man could well be on his way out of Stamford Bridge again.

“On Victor Moses, he’s obviously coming back from his loan with a view to going elsewhere, and those talks are ongoing as well,” said Lampard.

