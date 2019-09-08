JUST IN: Venita evicted from BBNaija season4

ADVERTISEMENT

Venita Akpofure has become the 15th housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season four tagged ‘Pepper Dem’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Venita, who had spent 42 days in the BBNaija house, was evicted during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Venita was nominated for eviction alongside Khafi, Elozonam, Frodd and Omashola.

While on stage with host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the actress and video vixen said she was glad to have made it through the last week in the house as it was tough.

She also said that she understands why people nominated her and had no hard feelings about the nominations.

Addressing the love triangle between herself, Khafi and Gedoni, Venita said that she did not feel anything for Gedoni as they were friends.

She added that although Khafi told the housemates how she felt, she was never aware of how Khafi felt about it as they never talked about it.

She explained that she “appreciates the light in Frodd” and that they were like oil and water although sometimes, he drove her up the wall.

Venita also told Ebuka that she was rooting for Cindy, Mercy, Frood and Omashola to win the show.

NAN reports that Venita joined the show, as a new housemate on July 30 alongside Elozonam, Enkay, Cindy and Joe. (NAN)

