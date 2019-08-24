JUST IN: Unidentified gunmen kidnap 5 in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in millennium city area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust has learnt.

The gunmen, it was further gathered, laid an ambush where they succeeded in kidnapping three residents of the Ministerial Pilot Housing estate and two others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an eye witness: “The kidnappers laid an ambush for unsuspecting members of the public at a filing station along the millennium city road around 8.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just started hearing gunshots from our homes and before help could come, they had already kidnapped the five victims including a man and his wife.”

He said the abandoned vehicles of the victims were left on the road with open doors.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Kaduna, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident, saying they received a distress call at 11pm.

He said: “Immediately the distress call came at 11pm, the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Officer moved to scene but unfortunately, the victims had already been kidnapped and their vehicles abandoned.

He assured that the police anti-Kidnapping squad and the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) were making frantic efforts to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.

He further noted that investigation had commenced into the matter.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App