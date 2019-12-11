JUST IN: Two male corpses found in Makurdi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Benue State have recovered two male corpses found near a rail line at the bank of River Benue in Makurdi metropolis on Wednesday.

Our correspondent reports that the unidentified bodies were believed to have been stabbed to death and dumped at the abandoned rail line close to the state’s water works, situated at the bank of river Benue.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed that the corpses were recovered by the police in the earlier hours of Wednesday, maintained that further investigation will reveal the truth about their deaths.

Anene said the police could not, at the moment, identify the dead persons neither relate exactly what may had happened to them until ongoing investigation was concluded.

The PPRO however, added that the corpses had been removed and deposited at a hospital mortuary.

