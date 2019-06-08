JUST IN: Two killed as Police nab most wanted cultist, 20 others

ADVERTISEMENT

Two members of a secret cult gang, Aiye, were allegedly shot dead in a reprisal attack carried out by suspected members of Eiye confraternity in Ikorodu.

It was learnt that the reprisal attack was to avenge the killing of the wife of one of their leaders by members of Aiye.

This came as the police said they have arrested the most wanted cult leader in the area, one Yusuf Omidele ‘m’, popularly known as General and 20 others.

It was learnt that, Omidele, an ex-convict, led his gang to embark on a battle of supremacy at Isikalu Palace and Solomade areas of Ikorodu.

It was also learnt that two suspected cultists were brutally hacked down during the bloody clash while several others sustained severe injuries.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said that on June 6, 2019 at about 10.00pm, Police received a distress call that some cult members from two rival groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle along Isikalu palace and Solomade area, Ikorodu.

Elkana said that the Command’s Anti Cultism Unit and patrol teams from Ikorodu were promptly drafted to the scene.

He said that the leader of the gang, who had been on the wanted list of the Command, Omidele was arrested along with 20 other cultists.

He said that “General” had been charged to Court on several occasions and sentenced to prison.

According to him; “General” completed his last sentence in 2014 and had become an Elder-in-Council, in Eiye Confraternity.

“He led his gang in a reprisal attack on the members of Aiye confraternity, whom they alleged to have killed the wife of one of their leaders some weeks ago. The suspects arrested belong to both Aiye and Eiye confraternity and have all confessed to belong to secret societies.

“Two cultists died from the cult clash and six others were injured. The massive onslaught launched by the Command on cultists and gangsters is a continuous operation with a view to arrest other fleeing members of the gangs. Four locally made pistols, eight machetes and three daggers were recovered. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

