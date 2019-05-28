Two kidnapped as bandits attack Dan Ali village

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons namely Anas Idris an undergraduate student of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University and Ibrahim Jamilu both of whom are the grandchildren of Alhaji Sani Gambo, were last night kidnapped in their home at Dan Ali village of Danmusa Local government area of Katsina state.

The bandits cum kidnappers in large number who stormed the village at about 1.30am Today Tuesday equally went with some three other women whom by this morning have returned home.

A source said, the two of the women returned in the night but one came in this morning probably she could not locate her way home.”

”The grand children are with them, they are yet to reach out ” the source added”.

When they arrived the town, they fired several gun shots and made their way into the residence of Alhaji Musa and that of Sani Gambo. He is a very old man, almost 100 years old. The kidnapped children are his grandsons”

Our reporter gathered that various sums of monies were stolen in the operation. The police is yet to respond to enquiries made on the incidence.

