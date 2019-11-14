JUST IN: Two injured as fire gut building near Lagos’ Tejuosho market

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were injured on Thursday evening when fire gutted a storey building in Lagos as a result of power surge from one of the rooms, which was escalating to other parts of the building.

The incident happened near Tejuosho market, located in Yaba area of Lagos state.

Emergency officials comprising the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Federal Fire Service, among others were immediately mobilized to the scene.

According to LASEMA, the intensity of the fire caused physical cracks and collapse of the building.

However, no life was lost while the two male adults who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital, our reporter learnt.

LASEMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, said that rescue operation was ongoing to curtail the inferno from further escalation to other buildings.

Details later…

