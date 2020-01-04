JUST IN: Two die as truck collides with SUV in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

A fatal accident in the early morning of Saturday has claimed the lives of two people in Lagos State.

The accident occurred at the popular Otedola bridge inward the Secretariat in Alausa along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Two people were rescued and treated on spot and discharged in the incident involving an articulated truck and black Sport Utility Vehicle.

Investigation revealed that the truck, laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with the black coloured Lexus SUV.

The truck head subsequently detached from the impact and fell off the bridge, it was learnt.

Emergency officials, including the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), added that one victim was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital in a critical condition.

Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the crash, said treatment was carried out immediately on the injured victim.

He said the mangled bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement was being carried out.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident triggered traffic gridlock inward Lagos as emergency officials cleared the expressway of the carcasses of the accidented vehicles.

