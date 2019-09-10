JUST IN: Two Bauchi pilgrims left behind in Saudi Arabia as last flight lands

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Executive Secretary of Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Kasim Danlami Shall has disclosed that two of the state’s pilgrims were left in Saudi Arabia receiving treatment due to their ill health.

He disclosed this at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi after his arrival with the last batch of the state pilgrims, who performed this year’s Hajj, returned home.

The state carrier, Max Air, landed at the Airport at 4:00 am with 281 pilgrims on board.

Shall explained that the sick pilgrims were currently receiving treatment in a Saudi Arabian hospital and would be transported back home as soon as they regain their health.

The acting Executive Secretary further disclosed that four Bauchi pilgrims died during the hajj operation.

He commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his support and concern to the welfare of the state pilgrims and the Board throughout the exercise.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Hajj Security committee, Senator Adamu Ibrahim commended the pilgrims for their good conduct throughout their stay in the holy land and urged them to sustain the spirit.

