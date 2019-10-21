Just in: Troops kill 1 bandit, destroy 2 camps in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

A combined troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna under Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Whirl Punch and 312 Artillery Regiment has killed one bandits and destroyed two bandits camps at Kankomi, close to Tantu and Daban Goje Mountains in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations,1 Division, Colonel Ezindu Idimah in a statement on Monday said the operation was carried out between 2am to 4am on Sunday following credible information from well meaning Nigerians.

He further disclosed that one AK47 rifle, three motorcycles, two mobile phones, and the sum of N5,000 were recovered.

According to him, “The offensive action was aimed at destroying remnants of bandits and their camps at Kankomi, close to Tantu and Daban Goje Mountains in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, the troops destroyed the two camps used by the bandits to perpetrate their nefarious activities. This is the fourth time within the last 10 days that the troops aggressive action had neutralised bandits and led to the recovery of arms and rescue of victims.”

