Just in: Troops arrest gunrunner along Kaduna-Abuja highway

A notorious gunrunner that supplies dangerous weapons to bandits terrorising motorists and travelers along Kaduna-Abuja highway has been arrested.

Identified as Alhaji Shehu, the alleged gunrunner was arrested by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Kaduna under Operation Thunder Strike at his residence in Sabogaya, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The troops also arrested two persons suspected to be kidnappers while they were negotiating the rental of an AK47 rifle for an operation.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Colonel Ezindu Idimah confirmed the arrests in a statement issued in Kaduna.

He said the gunrunner was arrested on Saturday with six AK47 rifles, while the two other suspects were arrested while they were negotiating to rent a gun from a local vigilante.

He said “Acting on a reliable information, troops trailed the suspect, one Alhaji Shehu to his residence at Sabogaya, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State where a searched was conducted and six AK 47 rifles were recovered.

“Following the discovery, Shehu alleged that only one of the weapons belong to him while the rest were kept by his son, brothers and in-laws and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects.”

In another development, Idimah said, “Troops also arrested one Kamilu Lawal who was negotiating with a vigilante operative to loan him his rifle for a kidnapping operation and promised to reward the operative with the sum of N150,000.00.”

He noted that the two suspects would be handed over to the police after preliminary interrogation for further investigation and prosecution.

He assured that troops will continue to remain resolute in combating all forms of criminality along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

