JUST IN: Tribunal sacks Sokoto lawmaker

The Elections Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto has nullified the election of the Member representing Sokoto North II Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Arzika Sarki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Peter Akhimie Akhihiero, who presided over the tribunal, ordered supplementary elections in the six polling units in the the constituency where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled results of the polls.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Hon. Hussaini Tukur Faru, had challenged the declaration of Sarki as the winner of the election without INEC conducting supplementary elections in the polling units where poll results were cancelled.

The judge however declared the election conducted on 9th March 2019, as inconclusive.

He said INEC’s declaration of Arzika Sarki as the winner of the election was premature and undue.

Justice Akhihiero ordered the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Arzika Sarki by INEC.

He also awarded N20,000 cost in favour of the petitioners.

