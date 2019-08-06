  1. Home
JUST IN: Trailer crushes 2 in Benue

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
The scene of the accident in Ibadan, Oyo state.
File photo

A trailer, on Tuesday morning, crushed two people to death along new Otukpo road in Makurdi metropolis of Benue State.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Benue State, Aliyu Baba, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent by telephone, said the victims were a male commercial motorcyclist and his female passenger.

Baba said the accident happened at 8:40am.

He said the victims were crushed beyond recognition such that the FRSC had to look for other means of identification on the bodies of the victims.

He said the female victim could only be identified by her first name imprinted on an ATM card found in her possession while the deceased male had no means of identification on him.

The sector commander however, explained that both victims’ mobile phones had been retrieved and now in custody of the police while the driver of the trailer had already reported himself at the Division B of the police station in Makurdi.

