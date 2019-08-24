JUST IN: Top dignitaries grace wedding of Sultan’s daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto State, Saturday, played host to many prominent Nigerians who came to grace the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and son of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda.

The wedding rites took place at the Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque at about 12noon.

The Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar, gave Fatima out in marriage to the Emir of Bauchi who represented the groom after the payment of N50,000 as bride price.

The solemnization ceremony was officiated by a number of leading Islamic clerics both within and outside the country.

Among the clerics, were the Chief Imam of the Central Mosque, Abuja, Professor Shehu Galadanchi; the Chief Imam of Ghana, the Sarkin Malamai of Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa among others.

Among the dignitaries at the wedding ceremony was the Federal Government delegation, consisting of; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Others were; the Chief Justice of the Federation, the Inspector General of Police, Governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Imo, Osun, Plateau and Delta states as well as former Governors of Bauchi and Sokoto states, Adamu Mu’azu and Attahiru Bafarawa and host of others.

Other Emirs at the ceremony included Emirs of Kano, Argungu, Etsu Nupe and some Chiefs from the South East.

The two chief Imams also prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, just as they sought Allah’s guidance for the nation’s leaders.

