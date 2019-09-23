 JUST IN: Tight security, as Army college begins interrogation of suspected killers of Naval officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Security around the Jaji military cantonment has been tightened following the killing of Naval Commander O. O. Ogundana, Daily Trust has learnt.

It was also gathered that the army authorities have commenced interrogation of the suspected killers of the officer.

The suspect identified as Simon Bernard who happens to be a staff of the college and his accomplice are said to have confessed to killing the Commandant and taking her body to Ungwan Loya village in Jaji at about 1:00am on 15th September 2019.

Ogundana was the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Secondary School until she was gruesomely murdered and her dismembered body dumped in a shallow well at Ungwan Loya, close to the cantonment.

Even though authorities in the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji where the officer worked has remained silent on the incident, Daily Trust gathered that the suspects held in connection to the murder are under serious interrogation.

This is just that officers, soldiers and other residents of the cantonment have been given strict warning not to comment or discuss the incident among themselves or otherwise.

However, the serious handling of the interrogation and the tight security at the barracks, Daily Trust further gathered, was due to the fact that Commander Ogundana’s murder is the second in a series.

A source in the cantonment told our correspondent that the authorities were quizzing the suspected killers of Ogundana, one Simon Bernard who happens to be a staff of the college and his accomplice, as to whether they equally have hands in the murder of the another officer that was killed some months ago.

According the source, “About two months ago, a Major who was on Senior Course at the AFCSC was also found dead in his room. The Major was suspected to have been murdered the day they were supposed to proceed on a foreign study tour.

“That is why they are interrogating them thoroughly to get to the root of the matter. Presently, Simon Bernard who happened to be a staff of the college where Commander Ogundana was the Commandant has confessed killing her.”

