JUST IN: Three police operatives, one civilian killed by soldiers in Taraba — Police

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-fledged investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of three Police operatives and one civilian by soldiers in Taraba state.

A statement on Wednesday from Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said the soldiers injured other police operatives who were on investigation activities to Ibi, Taraba state, to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mba said the Police Operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) reportedly came under sudden attack and shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, along Ibi – Jalingo Road, Taraba state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are Police personnel on legitimate duty.

He added that three Policemen (comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack, while others sustained serious gunshot wounds.

He said the soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.

Mba said, Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the Police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba state wherein a ransom of about One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) was paid.

He said the IGP has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured Police officers.

He said the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue, adding that, the Force has commenced full investigation into the bizarre and unfortunate incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App