JUST IN: Tension in Jos as security agents deploy more personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

There is rising tension around Dutse Uku, Cele Bridge and Rikkos in Jos North local government area of Plateau state as reports reaching Daily Trust claimed youths in the areas were burning down houses.

As at the time of filing this report, Daily Trust could not independently verify what led to this round of breakdown of law and order in the area but reports filtering in said the corpse of a young man had been discovered around Anguwan Damisa in Dutse Uku.

ADVERTISEMENT

A witness confirmed to our correspondent that men of Operation Safe Haven had been deployed to the areas to calm the situation adding that, “presently security agents are stationed between Dutse Uku and Anguwan Damisa; there are also men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nasarawa Gwom police division.”

Daily Trust reports that Dutse Uku, a community that boarders a dominant Christian and Muslim communities have in the last few months been in the news for skirmishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discovery of a corpse in a well in March had sparked tension in the area when youths began to mobilize to launch reprisals before they were later dispersed by security agents.

Earlier in October, Jos city had been engulfed in a crisis following the killing of a motorcyclist around Cele Bridge which sparked riot in Dutse Uku and almost engulfed the entire city.

Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Shittu Ibrahim Abiodun, however told Daily Trust on phone that its personnel had contained the situation and brought the area under control.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App