JUST IN: Taraba: Suspected militia sacks another Jukun town, kills many

Suspected militia has attacked Rafin Kada town in Taraba state and killed many people.

Rafin Kada, which is a Jukun town located along Takum – Wukari Road, came under attack on Tuesday morning by suspected militia.

Daily Trust gathered that the militia crossed from neighbouring Benue state into the town, killed many people and set many houses ablaze.

The militia also attacked Wukari local government chairman’s vehicle and another vehicle conveying some soldiers going to Rafin Kada following distress calls sent to them.

It was further gathered that some Jukun youths from Wukari while going to confront the attackers were ambushed by the suspected militia at a forest shortly before Rafin Kada as two of them were killed.

Rafin Kada is the third Jukun town to be attacked by suspected militia in one week with several people killed.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr Adi Daniel, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that the militia in their numbers launched the attack on Rafin Kada earlier today.

He said some people were killed and about 32 houses burnt down by the attackers.

In a chat with our reporter, the spokesperson of Taraba Police command, DSP David Misal, confirmed that some armed militia crossed from Benue state and attacked a Jukun community near Wukari and killed one person and also burnt some houses.

