JUST IN: Taraba school principal killed in fresh attack at Wukari

ADVERTISEMENT

The principal of Tsokundi Government Secondary School, identified as Yusuf Yaro, has been killed in a fresh attack along Wukari – Tsokundi road in Wukari local government area of Taraba state.

Daily Trust gathered that the victim was travelling with other people along the road when a group of suspected gunmen ambushed them at about 8am on Tuesday, killing the principal on the spot, just as his co-travellers escaped with gunshot wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack came few weeks after both Jukun and Tiv signed a ceased fire agreement in Jalingo.

A witness in the area, Mr Bulus Adi, told Daily Trust that the attackers came from the bush and opened fire on the travellers and ran back into the bush.

Mr Bulus accused the Tiv militia of the attack, adding that calm has returned to the area as soldiers and police have been deployed.

He said the latest attack was in violation of the peace accord signed in October this year.

The chairman of Wukari Local government council, Mr Adi Daniel, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that “suspected militia have attacked Tsokundi – Wukari road at about 8am today and killed some travellers including the principal of Secondary School Tsokundi.”

When contacted, Police spokesperson in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident saying one person was killed by the attackers while another sustained gunshot.

“Some unknown gunmen attacked Tsokundi – Wukari road in morning today and killed one person while another person sustained gunshot and the attackers ran into the bush,” DSP Misal said.

Southern Taraba has enjoyed peace in the last couple of weeks following the ceased fire agreement signed between the Tiv and Jukun who have been fighting each other for several months.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App