JUST IN: Taraba government relaxes curfew in Jalingo

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo Published Date
_Governor-Darius-Ishaku-of-Taraba
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

Taraba government has relaxed the curfew it imposed in Jalingo by two hours.

The curfew, which was imposed on Monday following outbreak of crisis in some part of Jalingo metropolis, was initially effective from 4pm to 6am.

The curfew, according to the Deputy Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mr Iliya Bikyu, was reviewed and will now be effective from 6pm to 6am instead of 4pm to 6am.

He said security agencies had been directed to ensure strict compliance of the curfew.

