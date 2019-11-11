Just in: Tanker explodes in Lagos after scooping fuel from NNPC pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT

A tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of diesel this morning went on flame in Ayobo Area of Lagos.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday at Abesan Estate along Ipaja road in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state. The tanker was said to be on motion after allegedly scooping fuel from a pipeline in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust learnt that some members of the community informed officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Watch (LNSC) who in turned informed the state fire service and other emergency response agencies.

An eyewitness said some tankers had already scooped fuel in the pipeline and left without being noticed but the driver of the exploded tanker did not succeed in escaping with the fuel.

The source claimed the tanker hit an electrical cable which caused a spark and the attendant explosion.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service, the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), and other security agencies were on ground when our correspondent visited the scene.

It was observed that the tanker without a number plate was partially burnt as the fire was put out by the emergency responders before it spread to nearby buildings. Also, the driver was nowhere to be found as he allegedly bolted away after the explosion.

However a vehicle parked around the area with an Epe number plate was completely burnt.

Spokesman of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor confirmed that the fire has been put out by the combined team of emergency responders.

He said the remaining fuel in the tanker which is being trans-loaded into another tanker would be handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App