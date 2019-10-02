JUST IN: Tambuwal extends olive branch to Sokoto APC, Aliyu

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday dedicated his victory at the election petitions tribunal to the Almighty God and the people of the state.

He, also, extended an olive branch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the 2019 governorship polls.

The governor, who was addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters at the Government House, Sokoto, today said they have every cause to celebrate this victory.

“We won in the first round of the election before it was declared inconclusive and the rerun was conducted and we won again.

“Then APC and its candidate decided to approach tribunal and we won at the tribunal again. We have every cause to celebrate this victory and to dedicate it to Almighty God and the people of Sokoto state,” he said.

The governor also called on the APC’s candidate, Ahmed Aliyu and members of the party to join hands with him to move the state forward.

“I hereby extend the hand of fellowship and an olive branch for them to work with us for the good people of Sokoto together because we have no other state but Sokoto state ” he stated.

Speaking earlier, the former Governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, called on the leader of the opposition APC in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko to forget their differences and support Tambuwal to succeed.

