Imo: Suspended local govt councillor shot dead by thugs

The fisticuffs between suspended local government chairmen in Imo state and the interim management committees has claimed its first victim as one of the suspended councillors, attempting to force his way into his former office, was shot dead by suspected thugs.

The suspended councillor, identified as Ahamefule Maduabuchi, was shot dead by unidentified thugs at Umundugba, the headquarters of Isu Local Government Area of Imo State, as he was trying to resume duty.

Trouble started on Monday when the suspended chairmen and their councillors across the state besieged the 27 local government areas headquarters with the intention of resuming duty.

They had cited the Supreme Court judgement in a case between suspended Ekiti State LGAs chairmen and the state government in which the apex court had ruled that the governor had no legal power to suspend duly elected LGAs chairmen.

But they met stiff opposition from the Interim Management Committee chairmen which led to a rancorous situation.

Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, had ordered investigation into the matter.

