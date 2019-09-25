JUST IN: Suspected kidnappers kill travellers on Lokoja-Abuja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed some Abuja-bound travellers at Kotonkarfe area of Kogi state on the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

A witness said the suspected kidnappers who laid siege on the highway, opened fire on occupants of a Sharon car which was heading to Abuja from Port-Harcourt, killing all passengers on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness, who escaped by the whiskers, told journalists on Wednesday that the incident occurred around 5:58pm on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said the Sharon car coming from Port Harcourt on sighting the suspected kidnappers who were in military camouflage tried to escape but got shot at, which deflated its tyres while the car somersaulted, killing all its occupants.

“It is at this point we noticed that they may be kidnappers and our driver then engaged the reverse gear as they started firing at our car.

“The driver was hit on the shoulder with bullets coming out at the other side and hit the man at the back seat on the head,” he said.

According to him, they managed to drive to the Gegu-Beki police station where the men on duty assisted in conveying them to the General Hospital at Koton-Karfe and later on to FMC Lokoja.

He said that their driver who was hit by bullet has been referred to National Hospital, Abuja while other occupants at the back seat who sustained bullet wounds have been referred to the University College Hospital, Ibadan for attention.

When contacted, the state’s police commissioner, Hakeem Busari, who confirmed the incident said that he got a report that a car stopped by kidnappers dressed in camouflage was shot at which made it to summersault killing all occupants including an Assistant Superintendent of Police from Edo state.

He said investigation had been opened into the incident.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App