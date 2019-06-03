JUST IN: Sultan declares Tuesday as Sallah day

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared tomorrow, Tuesday, as Sallah day following the sighting of new moon in various parts of the country.

According to the monarch, credible and reliable reports were received from many places which include Gwandu in Kebbi state, Damaturu in Yobe state and Jema’a in Kaduna state, among others.

He, however, prayed Allah to rewards the “month-long fasting with Jannatul Firdaus and answer all our prayers offered for our leaders and for peace and development in our dear country.”

He also called on Muslims to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious or tribal differences.

