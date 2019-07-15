JUST IN: Storey building collapse: Survivors speak from beneath debris

ADVERTISEMENT

Some survivors buried beneath tones of concrete and steel following the collapse of a three storey building at Butcher lane, off Dilimi street in Jos North local government area have made contact with relatives, Daily Trust learnt.

Our correspondent reports that six persons have been evacuated from the debris, three of which were confirmed dead at the scene of the incident before they were all moved to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos.

Some of the survivors communicating beneath the debris include the owner of the building, Alhaji Rufai Nalele, who residents say the building came down less than five minutes after he returned home.

His Toyota Camry vehicle with a Lagos registration number KA 987 KJA was parked adjacent to the building.

The Director of Administration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Roseline Kefas Dakwar, said among those who have communicated from beneath the debris was the owner of the building adding that the rescue team was doing everything possible to evacuate them alive.

A Disaster Management Coordinator with the Nigeria Red Cross, Hussaini Umaru Zakari, confirmed that survivors beneath the debris had made contacts.

Zakari explained that the rescue operation was being coordinated by a combined team of Nigeria Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Red Cross and security agencies.

