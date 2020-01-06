JUST IN: Soldier kills colleague, one civilian in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

A soldier with name tag; Blessed Olodi, from the Engineer Construction Regiment (ECR) military base in Ede went berserk, killed one of his colleagues and one other person.

The soldier was said to have stabbed his colleague and a woman, identified as Mrs Iyabo.

A source told Daily Trust that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

The residents of Ede community said the soldier suddenly unleashed violence on people on January 2 and that his wife and four others, including a lance corporal were also wounded in the attack.

The victims, said to be severely injured, are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier was eventually disarmed and detained by a team of soldiers.

It was gathered that the soldier was on a medical leave from the 17 Field Engineer Regiment operating in the North-East.

Olodi was said to have attended a course at the Nigerian Army School of Military Engineers, Makurdi, before returning to Ede.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, said she was busy.

Also, the police spokesperson didn’t reply a text message sent to her by Daily Trust correspondent afterwards.

