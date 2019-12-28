  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Sokoto Police command calls for calm after Shi’ite clash
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Sokoto Police command calls for calm after Shi’ite clash

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
Protests: Police arraign shi'ite over disturbance of public peace
FILE PHOTO of a Shi'ite group protesting in Abuja.

The Sokoto State Police Command has called for calm following an incident allegedly involving the Shi’ite group in the State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people suspected to be members of the proscribed Shi’ite Group, came out along Old Airport road with the intent of carrying out a procession”, Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto, ASP Muhammad Sadiq disclosed in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon confirmation of intention by security operatives, the gathering was immediately dispersed using minimal force, while the said suspected members got busy pelting stones on operatives and operational vehicles with intent to escalate the situation.”

He, however, added that: “The situation was seamlessly brought under control shortly after the situation came to fore by the Joint Operatives.”

According to him, normalcy had been restored.

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without any fear as the Command had emplaced adequate security arrangements to forestall any recurrence of such.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.