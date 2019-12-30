Breaking News
JUST IN: 4 killed as two Edo communities fight over land
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Sokoto lawmaker collapses, dies at 55
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Sokoto lawmaker collapses, dies at 55

By Rakiya A.Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date

A member representing Kebbe Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe), Monday, died at 55.

Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North), announced the death at sitting of the assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harisu, who was at the House of Assembly for Monday’s sitting, was said to have collapsed suddenly and died while being taken to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.

Following the death, the assembly suspended Monday’ s sitting to attend the burial rites.

The late lawmaker is survived by his mother, four wives and 22 children.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.