JUST IN: Sokoto lawmaker collapses, dies at 55

A member representing Kebbe Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe), Monday, died at 55.
Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North), announced the death at sitting of the assembly.
Harisu, who was at the House of Assembly for Monday’s sitting, was said to have collapsed suddenly and died while being taken to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.
Following the death, the assembly suspended Monday’ s sitting to attend the burial rites.
The late lawmaker is survived by his mother, four wives and 22 children.