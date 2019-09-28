Breaking News
Kaduna Islamiyya School: Children in chains were on drugs – Lawyer
JUST IN: Sokoto discovers 10 ghost private schools

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date

The Sokoto State government has said that it discovered 10 private schools that were not in existence.

The Public Relation Officer, Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Nura Bello Maikwanci, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Maikwanci said the school had applied for registration but that when the inspection team visited the addresses given by them, nothing was found there.

“We discovered none of them is in existence. They are just ghost schools and we don’t know their motive for applying for registration,” he said.

The schools were; Precious Nursery and Primary School, Shuni Road, Sokoto; Grace International School, Nakasari, Sokoto; Spring – Field International School, Unguwar Rogo, Sokoto and Alkhairi International School, Bodinga.

Others were; TAC Academy Kwannawa, Sokoto; Rhema International School, Kwannawa; Kids Ambassadors Nakasari Area, Sokoto; the Sokoto Academy, Mana, Sokoto; De – Trend Day Care School, Old Airport, Sokoto and International Academy for Excellence, Badon Barade, Sokoto.

Nura also revealed that three private schools were shut down due to poor learning environment.

The affected schools were; Coral Foundation Spring Montessori, Sokoto, Brighter Children School, Koko Road, Sokoto and Godiya Nursery and Primary School, Tambuwal.

