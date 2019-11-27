JUST IN: Social Media Bill: Protesters storm National Assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters in large number have stormed the National Assembly in protest to the anti social media bill, currently before the lawmakers.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs displayed various placards with inscriptions at the first gate of National Assembly.

Some of the placards carried by the protesters read: “Say no to Social Media Bill”, ” Only the Repressive Regime Muzzles the Media” and “A freedom Given up is not so easy regained”.

Our correspondent says the protest was peaceful but saw Policemen on alert, taking positions in case of break down of law and order.

However, it has not affected vehicles going in and out of the National Assembly.

