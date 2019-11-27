  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JUST IN: Social Media Bill: Protesters storm National Assembly
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: Social Media Bill: Protesters storm National Assembly

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date
Anti-Social media bill protest at the National Assembly

Protesters in large number have stormed the National Assembly in protest to the anti social media bill, currently before the lawmakers.

The protesters, chanting solidarity songs displayed various placards with inscriptions at the first gate of National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the placards carried by the protesters read: “Say no to Social Media Bill”, ” Only the Repressive Regime Muzzles the Media” and “A freedom Given up is not so easy regained”.

Our correspondent says the protest was peaceful but saw Policemen on alert, taking positions in case of break down of law and order.

However, it has not affected vehicles going in and out of the National Assembly.

Details later …..

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.