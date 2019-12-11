JUST IN: Senate sends new FIRS, AMCON heads to committees

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has referred the newly appointed heads of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to relevant committees for screening ahead of confirmation.

Senate, had on Tuesday, received the names of Muhammad Nami and Edward Adamu from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation as chairman of FIRS and AMCON respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Senate, at the plenary today (Wednesday), asked the committee on finance and Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to carryout the legislative procedure and report back within four weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App