JUST IN: Senate queries allocation of N600m to DisCos in 2020 Budget

The Nigerian Senate has questioned the allocation of N600 million to the already privatised Distribution Companies (DisCos) by Ministry of Power in the 2020 budget.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, raised the concerns on Tuesday during the 2020 budget defence by the ministry.

He said that government should rather inject money into Mambila Hydro Power Project to ensure stability in power supply in the country.

A member of the committee, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, said the Mambila power project had been on for the past 20 years and demanded speedy execution of the project.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Power, Louis Edozien, justified the inclusion of N600 million in the 2020 budget for Discos.

Edozien said the said N600 million was to be dispensed in line with the agreement the Power ministry had with the Discos.

