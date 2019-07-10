JUST IN: Senate President gives update on Buhari’s ministerial list

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, told his colleagues that the Senate may get the list of ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari before this week runs out.

Lawan, who was speaking at the plenary after a Point of Order was raised by Sen Albert Bassey Akpan (PDP, A/Ibom), said the Executive arm was working very hard on the ministerial list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpan had, in his Point of Order raised under personal explanation, urged the president to send the names of his ministerial nominees soon as the senators would soon embark on their annual recess.

But Lawan indicated that, based on discussions he had with some top government officials, the list should be sent to the Senate before weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate President also said that senators were ready to wait and work on the ministerial nominees once their names are forwarded to the Senate.

Daily Trust had, last week, reported that 21 ministerial nominees were screened by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App