JUST IN: Senate postpones 2020 budget passage by one week

The Senate has postponed the passage of 2020 budget earlier scheduled for Thursday by one week.

According to the senate timetable, the report on the 2020 budget estimate was to be laid today, November 26, 2019 for final consideration and possible passage on November 28, 2019.

However, the Chairman senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) requested for a grace to Tuesday next week to provide a clean copy of the report.

“Mr President, the stage we are right now is where we have done everything in respect to the process. What remains now is to cross check and make sure there is no mistake. Crossing all the T’s and dotting all the I’s.

“Thereafter, we no go to print because we want to submit the report in details. And what remain now will take us up to Sunday next week so by Monday we should be able to have clean report, clean details, and everything and then we lay the report on Tuesday next week. Its good that we inform this august senate so that you know where we are and what we are doing,” he said.

In his response, the senate president gave the committee additional one week to lay the report.

“I will give you an additional week, but that is unfailingly, Tuesday next week that is December 3, 2019 and by the grace of God you should be able to lay it here” he said.

