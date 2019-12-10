JUST IN: Senate moves to rename Polytechnic in Buhari’s village

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate has passed for second reading, a bill which seeks to rename the Federal Polytechnic in Daura, Katsina State, to immortalise late Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Late Bukar represented Katsina North in the 8th Senate and sponsored the bill that established the Federal Polytechnic Daura.

Bukar’s successor in the Senate, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita, is the sponsor of a “Bill for an Act to amend the Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State, to make provision for a change of name of the Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State, to Mustapha Bukar Polytechnic Daura, Katsina State and for related matters 2019.”

A statement by Mohammed Isa, Special Assistant (Media) to President of the Senate said Senators took their turn to eulogize their late colleague and recalled memorable moments they had together in the upper legislative chamber during his life time.

All the speakers were in one accord that immortalising Bukar would be an encouragement to public office holders to strive to leave a legacy, according to the statement.

While thanking Kaita for sponsoring the bill, the Senate President said “It is a very good example of the kind of attitude politicians should have.

“We are normally seen as bad people because people hardly understand us even though they trust us as we are always elected. This time around, we will go further in giving a positive impression that we should give Nigerians and people we represent.”

