JUST IN: Senate confirms Sadiq as president FCT customary court of appeal

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Abubakar Musa Sadiq as the President of the FCT Customary Court of Appeal.

The letter for Sadiq’s nomination was read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

Senators had to suspend their rules to confirm the nominee, who appeared in person on the floor of the Senate.

The legislators indicated that they had to act fast on the nomination because Thursday’s sitting would be their last conventional plenary as the next one will be their valedictory session.

