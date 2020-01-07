  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. JUST IN: See winners at 2019 CAF Awards ceremony
ADVERTISEMENT

JUST IN: See winners at 2019 CAF Awards ceremony

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during 2019.

The award ceremony was held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year at the ceremony.

Below are all winners:

African Player of the Year: Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year:  Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

Federation of the Year: Egyptian Football Association

Special Award: Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.