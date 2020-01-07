JUST IN: See winners at 2019 CAF Awards ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during 2019.

The award ceremony was held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday night.

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year at the ceremony.

Below are all winners:

African Player of the Year: Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon

Federation of the Year: Egyptian Football Association

Special Award: Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

